Raptors Coach Shares Real Reason for Profanity-Filled Ejection
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković made headlines for his ejection during Thursday night’s 155-126 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The fiery moment came in the fourth quarter, with the Raptors well out of contention, as Rajaković stormed onto the court to protest a no-call on Scottie Barnes. Referee J.T. Orr immediately tossed him, but for the coach, it was more than frustration — it was a statement.
“I will always be there for my team,” Rajaković told reporters following Saturday's practice. “I will always stand up for my guys. At that moment as well I felt like my team needs to wake up and I wanted to send a message that we need to fight all the way to the last minute. I just wanted to create a reaction from my team as well to get them going.”
Rajaković’s actions reflected a coach trying to instill resilience in a young group struggling to find its footing this season. The Raptors, now in the midst of a nine-game losing streak and sitting at 7-24 on the season, have faced mounting injuries that have contributed to some lopsided results. For Rajaković, Thursday night was about more than just the scoreboard; it was an opportunity to demonstrate that even in defeat, there’s value in fighting to the final buzzer.
The frustration that spilled over onto the court is nothing new for the typically mild-mannered Raptors coach, who had to be held back by players as he angrily ran toward Orr in a profanity-filled tirade.
"I’m Serbian," Rajaković joked when asked if he's ever been ejected before. "You should know better. Yes.”
This isn’t the first time Rajaković has expressed his frustrations with officiating. Last season, he was fined $25,000 by the league for a boisterous rant following a Raptors loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he called the officiating “outrageous” and “complete B.S.”