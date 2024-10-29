Raptors & Nuggets Break Out Into Scuffle Following Hard Foul on Scottie Barnes
Aaron Gordon is once again up his antics.
The Denver Nuggets forward had to be separated from Scottie Barnes after a scuffle broke out in the fourth quarter Monday with the Nuggets in town to take on the Toronto Raptors.
Barnes forced a turnover of Gordon, prompting a fastbreak opporunity for the Raptors. Barnes went up for a layup in transition but was fouled hard by Russell Westbrook who broke up the transition bucket.
The dirty foul was deemed a flagrant and prompted Barnes to get up quickly as Toronto's players swarmed Westbrook. Gordon walked over and began talking to Barnes, raising tension as more players joined in. Gordon appeared to shove Barnes, connecting with his chin as the two players were held back by team personnel.
Barnes and Gordon were both slapped with offsetting technical fouls, but nobody was ejected following the brief kerfuffle. Barnes converted one of his two free throws following the incident.
It's not the first time Gordon has gotten into it with the Raptors. He and former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry feuded during a regular season game in the 2020 COVID-19 bubble in Orlando.