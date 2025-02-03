Raptors Share Discuss Their Mindset as Trade Deadline Looms
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Toronto Raptors once again find themselves at the center of speculation. Trade rumors swirl, front-office discussions continue, and rosters across the league remain in flux. Yet, inside the OVO Athletic Centre on Monday, it was business as usual. The players, unfazed by the noise, kept their focus on the task at hand.
Head coach Darko Rajaković spoke calmly about his team’s approach in the final days before the deadline.
"Day to day, it's the same process. We're really focusing on us and things that are in our control," he said. "Everything that's coming from outside is noise."
Rajaković has maintained that philosophy all season. He’s not concerned with the team’s record or their place in the standings. What may or may not happen down the road is beyond his control. Instead, his focus remains on making the Raptors better today than they were yesterday.
For the players, however, this time of year carries an undeniable sense of uncertainty. RJ Barrett, who was traded to Toronto last season, acknowledged the speculation but refuses to get caught up in it.
"This time of the year is always interesting. Everybody's on their phone seeing what's happening. But I'm here. This is where I want to be," Barrett said.
Veteran center Jakob Poeltl, who was acquired at the trade deadline two seasons ago, shares the same mindset.
"I don’t remember last year’s trade deadline, to be honest. I wasn’t focused on it then, and I’m not focused on it now," Poeltl said. "We’re a team in transition, and there’s always the possibility of trades, but it’s not my job to worry about it."
Rather than getting lost in hypotheticals, the Raptors remain committed to internal progress. A healthier roster and a more stable rotation have allowed them to show growth, even as external discussions dominate league headlines.
Gradey Dick, now in his second season, understands the volatility of the NBA.
"The NBA’s a business at the end of the day, and you’ve got to be prepared for anything," he said.
This week's Luka Dončić trade underscored that reality. Even the league’s biggest stars can be moved when the right offer emerges. The Raptors know that in professional basketball, nothing is guaranteed.
As Thursday’s deadline looms, uncertainty remains. But inside the Raptors’ facility, the message is clear: control what you can. No matter what moves are made, the organization remains committed to building for the future.