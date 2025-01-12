Raptors Coach Reveals His Thoughts on Potential Starting Lineup Change
Gradey Dick got caught.
The Toronto Raptors needed a stop late in the fourth quarter Saturday night when Cade Cunningham called for a screen at the top of the arc. The Detroit Pistons had a clear plan: get Scottie Barnes off Cunningham and force Toronto’s weakest defender into the action.
Tobias Harris rushed up to set the screen, leaving Dick with a decision to make. With Cunningham dominating all evening, the Raptors blitzed him, forcing the ball to Harris, who rolled into the paint. Initially, it seemed Toronto’s defense was in sync, with Jakob Poeltl stepping up to cut off Harris.
But Dick’s defense faltered. The second-year sharpshooter drifted into the paint, unsure of his assignment, leaving Jalen Duren wide open under the basket. Harris quickly capitalized, finding Duren under the hoop for the game-clinching bucket.
When the next substitution opportunity came, Dick was pulled for Bruce Brown as the Raptors opted for a more defensive-oriented lineup alongside their usual starters.
Four games into this stretch with the Raptors at full strength, troubling trends are becoming hard to ignore. Most notably: Toronto can’t defend.
The Raptors’ top group has logged just 62 minutes together, posting a defensive rating of 122 — worse than the league’s bottom-ranked defense, currently held by the Washington Wizards. While the sample size is small, the struggles are undeniable. The starting lineup lacks the defensive stoppers needed to contend on a regular basis.
Raptors coach Darko Rajaković isn’t considering a lineup shakeup just yet. Speaking to reporters in Detroit on Saturday, he reiterated the team’s commitment to developing chemistry within the starting group. The hope is that time together will lead to improved execution on both ends of the floor. However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Toronto’s first unit — particularly with Gradey Dick and RJ Barrett sharing the court — may require a reconfiguration sooner rather than later.
The team has already adjusted to account for defensive weaknesses. The plan to deploy Barnes as a help defender this season has been scrapped in favor of using him as the primary on-ball defender against opposing stars. Without another defensive ace, Barnes has had to shoulder the toughest assignments, which has limited his ability to impact the game elsewhere.
Toronto does have alternative options for its starting lineup.
Ochai Agbaji has shown flashes as the team’s best on-ball defender earlier this season when Barrett and Barnes were dealing with injuries. While he doesn’t possess the offensive upside or shooting gravity of Dick, Agbaji’s 40.4% three-point shooting and smart off-ball movement make him an intriguing option as a complementary piece. Notably, the Raptors’ defense has fared much better when Agbaji has replaced Barrett in the starting group, boasting a defensive rating of 109 — 13 points per 100 possessions better than the current starters.
Then there are Brown and Chris Boucher, two veterans who’ve earned late-game minutes in recent days. While neither fits Toronto’s long-term plans, their defensive reliability and energy could provide short-term stability for a team still searching for answers.
The reality is that the defensive wing Toronto so desperately needs simply isn’t on the roster right now. Even plugging in Agbaji for additional minutes won’t solve the Raptors’ defensive issues — and it risks further exposing their equally troubling half-court offensive struggles. The current roster construction just doesn’t strike the necessary balance on either end of the floor.
If the Raptors are serious about contending in the short term and climbing back into playoff relevance, the solution is clear: They need to invest in a defensive stopper to anchor their starting lineup. Until that piece is in place, Toronto will continue to battle the same frustrating limitations—showing glimpses of potential but falling short of being a truly competitive team.