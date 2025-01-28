NBA Insider Reveals Latest in Chris Boucher Trade Talks for Raptors
Chris Boucher appears to be attracting multiple suitors as the NBA trade deadline approaches next week, with at least three teams reportedly inquiring about the Toronto Raptors forward.
The Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks have all expressed interest in Boucher, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The veteran big man’s impressive recent play has likely boosted his value on the trade market. Over his last 10 games, Boucher has averaged 13.2 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 53% from three-point range since early January.
Despite the interest, constructing a trade for Boucher won’t be straightforward, as each team presents unique challenges when it comes to negotiating a deal.
Denver Nuggets
Denver faces the most difficult path to acquiring Boucher. Any deal would likely include Zeke Nnaji, whose multi-year contract is unlikely to appeal to the Raptors. To sway Toronto, Denver would almost certainly need to include first-round draft capital to sweeten the deal. Given the Raptors’ focus on maintaining financial flexibility and their reluctance to take on long-term salary commitments, this trade scenario seems unlikely.
New York Knicks
A trade with the Knicks could involve Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury. Robinson, owed nearly $13 million next season, could add much-needed depth behind Jakob Poeltl in Toronto’s frontcourt. However, Robinson’s injury concerns and fit with Toronto's current roster make him an unlikely trade target for the Raptors.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers seem to present the most realistic pathway to a Boucher trade. A potential deal could involve P.J. Tucker’s expiring contract and second-round draft compensation. Acquiring Tucker would preserve Toronto’s financial flexibility heading into the offseason while providing additional draft assets for the future.