Raptors Eager for Big 3 Reunion: 'It Makes Us More Dangerous'
It’s finally happening.
The Toronto Raptors entered the season determined to figure out exactly what they had. There was no directive to tank — Toronto’s front office has never made that a starting mandate. Instead, the plan was simple: evaluate how Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett worked together and determine the next steps from there. If the trio thrived, great. If not, at least the team would know where it stood.
Then came the injuries.
Last season offered just a 22-game sample size of the trio on the court together, and even that was skewed — seven of those games featured Pascal Siakam, whose presence certainly muddled those numbers. This season, injuries to all three core players have prevented even a single minute of shared court time.
But that’s about to change.
With Barnes and Quickley now back in the lineup and Barrett nearing a return from a lingering illness, the Raptors are on the verge of seeing their core finally play together this season.
What will it look like?
The early signs are promising. Barnes and Quickley looked sharp on Wednesday night, with Quickley taking over playmaking duties that had burdened Barnes during his six-week stretch as Toronto’s lead point guard. Their fit is easy to envision: Barnes, a versatile forward who can do a little bit of everything, paired with Quickley, a sharpshooting point guard adept at orchestrating the offense.
Barrett’s role, however, is less certain. The 24-year-old is having a career year, averaging 23.4 points and 6.2 assists per game, all while handling the highest usage rate of his career. Yet his below-average three-point shooting and tendency to attack downhill often overlap with Barnes and Jakob Poeltl’s preferred areas. On the defensive end, Barrett’s inconsistency has prevented him from becoming the reliable two-way forward Toronto needs.
Even so, there’s plenty of optimism within the organization. All three players have excelled individually this year, and having them healthy should spread the workload more evenly.
“It’s gonna be great,” Barnes said, looking forward to Barrett’s return. “He has to demand attention with the way he's able to drive the ball, get to the rim, and put so much pressure on the rim. He just takes off so much pressure for all of us. It just makes us more dangerous.”
Quickley, who knows Barrett’s game better than anyone from their days together in New York, echoed that sentiment.
“RJ makes everybody's job easier,” Quickley said. “He's one of the top scorers in this league. Defensively, he's taken a jump, and we’re going to continue to need that jump from him when he comes back. And just his mindset and his will to win is second to none as well.”
The next stretch of games will offer a revealing test. Of Toronto’s next 27 matchups, 21 are against teams with a .500 record or better. If the Raptors stay healthy, this challenging slate should provide a meaningful sample size to evaluate how their core stacks up against serious competition.
“You want to have all the guys healthy and able to play at their best level so you know actually what you have and how they complement each other and how they can make each other better,” head coach Darko Rajaković said. “I know that our group really likes each other, they respect each other, and I can't wait for the moment they’re all together and we can build that.”
Now, the time for waiting is over. The Raptors are about to find out if this trio is the foundation for their future — or just another step in their journey toward something greater.