Raptors End Road Trip vs. 76ers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their road trip on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their road trip on Tuesday when they take on Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors remain shorthanded, giving Toronto’s young group another opportunity to showcase its talent on Tuesday. Jamal Shead has been a bright spot off the bench this season and should continue to see expanded playing time alongside Jonathan Mogbo and Ja’Kobe Walter.
- If Joel Embiid plays, Ulrich Chomche could get some minutes against his fellow Cameroonian. Chomche has been recalled from the G League and will be available for Toronto. It may be a lopsided matchup, but it would still be a meaningful moment for Chomche as he looks to establish himself in the NBA.
- Toronto's goal right now is to compete hard while continuing to rack up losses. The organization has made it clear it's prioritizing lottery positioning, and with just two games separating the Raptors from the fourth-worst record in the NBA (held by Charlotte), every loss matters. They’ve also built a three-game cushion over Brooklyn, which holds the sixth-worst record, and they’ll need to maintain that gap.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be without Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram. Gradey Dick and Mogbo are both probable to play.
The 76ers have ruled out Kyle Lowry and Jared McCain. Embiid and Eric Gordon are both questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 25.6%. The total for the game is 225.5.
