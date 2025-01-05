Raptors Starter Shares Health Update as Return Nears
RJ Barrett is finally back.
After battling two separate illnesses that sidelined him for five of the last eight games, the Toronto Raptors welcomed Barrett back to practice on Sunday. Barring any last-minute changes, Monday’s game should see Toronto at full strength for the first time this season. It’s a milestone moment, as the Raptors haven’t had their core healthy since March 1 of last season.
“Don’t jinx it. Don’t jinx it,” Barrett joked with reporters Sunday following practice. “We’re happy. We’re gonna go out there and see what we got.”
What they have, however, remains to be seen.
Barrett and Scottie Barnes have taken turns leading the offensive charge this season, each finding success in extended roles. Sophomore Gradey Dick has also made noticeable strides, stepping up to shoulder more responsibility. Immanuel Quickley, despite limited action, has looked impressive orchestrating the offense. With the full roster intact, Toronto hopes its offense will become more dynamic, generating efficient opportunities for everyone.
“I feel a lot of these games that we’ve lost that are close, I feel like with all of us out there we’d be able to close kind of that gap where it’s just, you know, make smarter, better decisions,” Barrett said after Sunday’s practice. “We’re all really excited.”
The upcoming stretch will offer a critical test for the Raptors. Of their next 26 games, 20 will be against teams with records at or above .500. It’s a chance to gauge how Toronto’s core stacks up against the league’s elite.
“I hope now they’re going to be healthy enough that over [the] next month, two, three months, we can really develop that unit and see [how it can] also help us establish our second unit as well,” head coach Darko Rajaković said told reporters Sunday.
For Toronto, this stretch is less about wins and losses and more about gaining clarity. The organization is focused on development, chemistry, and discovering whether this core group can be the foundation of its future. Monday’s game marks the start of a crucial evaluation period that could shape the direction of the franchise moving forward.