Raptors Said to Have Workout Planned for Syracuse Guard
The Toronto Raptors are planning to take a look at Joseph Girard III.
The 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior is reportedly expected to work out for the organization next week ahead of next month's NBA draft, according to Novus.
Girard is not expected to get drafted next month but he profiles as a potential undrafted free agent signing for the organization following the draft. He's an impressive shooter who 15.1 points and 2.9 assists per game for Clemson this past year while converting 41.3% of his three-pointers.
The 23-year-old certainly has limitations as an undersized guard who is forced to take deep three-pointers to make up for his smaller stature. He's not an explosive athlete and doesn't get to the hoop particularly effectively. He profiles as someone who'll likely get picked on defensively and will have to hang with opposing guards on the perimeter.
Toronto took a chance on a Markquis Nowell, a similarly undersized veteran following last year's draft who had an impressive G League season that was marred by injuries. Girard doesn't have quite the same passing chops as Nowell, but his three-point shooting and 93.5% free throw stroke is as impressive as almost anyone in this year's class.
If the Raptors do take a chance on Girard, expect to see him on a two-way deal or as a Summer League signing for the team later this summer. He's doesn't quite have high-end NBA potential but Toronto has seen a few remarkable developmental stories from undrafted players in the past and Girard could be someone to keep an eye on down the road.