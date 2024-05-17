Latest on Bruce Brown's Future with Raptors Revealed
Bruce Brown's time with the Toronto Raptors appears to be nearing an end.
The organization is reportedly expected to pick up Brown's $23 million team option this summer and look to deal the 27-year-old guard at some point early this offseason, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported.
Toronto acquired Brown as part of the return from Indiana for Pascal Siakam. The hope had been to flip Brown for a first-round pick at last year's trade deadline, but a deal never materialized.
Brown's team option gives Toronto some flexibility this summer. If the organization wanted to, it could opt out of Brown's contract and part ways with Gary Trent Jr. and clear up nearly $30 million in salary cap space to use in free agency this summer. That wouldn't be enough space to pursue any of the top free agents, but the Raptors could go after a player or two in the middle class if free agency with that space.
That, however, changes the moment Toronto picks up Brown's option.
Any trade involving Brown would likely require the Raptors to take back salary that would eat into Toronto's salary cap situation and prohibit the team from shopping in free agency. It would also suggest the Raptors are looking to keep Trent on a multi-year deal to avoid losing him in free agency without the ability to clear up salary cap space.
It's unclear how Brown's value will change at the draft compared to last year's trade deadline, but his expiring contract and multi-faceted skillset could be intriguing to a contending team. Considering how weak this year's draft is expected to be, it's possible a team looking to add another rotation player would be willing to part with a late first-round or early second-round pick.