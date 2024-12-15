Raptors Face Big Decisions as NBA 'Trade Season' Opens Up
December 15 has arrived, and with it comes the unofficial start of NBA trade season. As of Sunday, 87% of the league is now eligible to be traded, as the vast majority of players who signed new contracts this past offseason are now available to be moved.
For the Toronto Raptors, it’s a chance to evaluate the roster and determine what’s next.
So far, things haven’t been pretty for Toronto. The Raptors’ 7-19 record is the fourth-worst in the NBA. Injuries to Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and several other key players have forced Toronto into the league’s basement.
In terms of trade options, the Raptors have flexibility. They’re $10.5 million under the luxury tax threshold and could free up more space by waiving Bruno Fernando before January 10. Doing so would give Toronto additional wiggle room to take on salary this year.
Buying ahead of the February 6 trade deadline seems unlikely given Toronto’s record, and splashy additions like Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine don’t fit the organization’s timeline. Selling seems more realistic, though it’s unlikely Toronto will have a repeat of last season’s roster shake-up that saw Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Dennis Schröder depart.
If they sell, Bruce Brown is the most likely to move. Toronto tried to trade him for a first-round pick last season but found no takers. It’s unlikely he’ll fetch one now either, but his $23 million expiring salary and championship experience could still attract contenders looking for depth.
Jakob Poeltl is another name that’s likely to generate buzz. Trading him would firmly position Toronto near the bottom of the standings and improve their lottery odds this spring. Poeltl’s defensive impact and finishing around the rim make him a valuable trade piece, but moving him would leave a glaring hole in Toronto’s frontcourt.
Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher are also trade candidates. Olynyk’s shooting and versatility appeal to contenders, while Boucher’s expiring contract and manageable salary make him easier to move. If one of them goes, it’s likely to be Boucher.
Toronto could also take on bad contracts to gain draft picks. They’ve done it before, most notably last offseason when they acquired Davion Mitchell and multiple second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings. This strategy could net them future assets while keeping them under the tax.
The Raptors have time to decide. The trade deadline isn’t until February 6, giving them ample opportunity to evaluate offers and explore potential moves. While rumors will swirl, major moves aren’t expected right away. Toronto’s front office can be patient, assess the market, and wait for the right moment to act.