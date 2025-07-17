Toronto Raptors Face Off vs. Warriors: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to stay perfect at Summer League on Thursday night when they take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- At this point the Raptors are going for the Summer League championship with little regard for shutting down their top players in Vegas. It'll give Toronto's young group a chance to compete with something — albeit small — on the line. The Raptors currently lead Summer League in point differential and are poised to take the top spot in the four-team playoff if they can win Thursday.
- Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead both looked stellar on Tuesday night, particularly in the second half against the Denver Nuggets. Toronto will want to see more of that from the duo as they look to cement themselves as two of the top bench options for the Raptors this season.
- Ulrich Chomche has been one of Toronto's most pleasant surprises at Summer League so far thanks to his improved feel for the game. He's defending in space much better and seems to have a nice finesse game offensively built on floaters and bounce passes. The Raptors will look for him to finish Summer League on a high before heading back down to the G League early this season.
- Jonathan Mogbo and Collin Murray-Boyles will continue fighting for their spot in the rotation as the team looks to solidify its bench forward options behind Scottie Barnes. Mogbo has had a better Summer League so far thanks to his stellar defensive chops. Offensively it's been hard for either player to find his groove in an offensive not condusive to their strengths.
