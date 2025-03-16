Raptors Face Blazers in Lottery Showdown: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in a class of lottery teams: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The race to the bottom will continue Sunday night for the Toronto Raptors who take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto will continue its tanking efforts, resting Immanuel Quickley, who has now missed three of the last five games. Expect an increased role for rookie Jamal Shead as he continues to develop late in the season. Shead is battling a shoulder sprain but is expected to be good to go Sunday.
- This is a key game for the Raptors, who sit just four games ahead of the Trail Blazers in the reverse standings with two head-to-head matchups remaining. A loss Sunday would help preserve their hold on the seventh spot in the draft lottery. Otherwise, Toronto risks climbing further up the standings and seeing its lottery odds shrink.
- A.J. Lawson has been making the most of his increased playing time, delivering strong performances over the last three games. He should continue to see minutes off the bench as he looks to secure a roster spot with the Raptors heading into next season.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jared Rhoden, Ulrich Chomche and Quickley. Ochai Agbaji, RJ Barrett, and Jonathan Mogbo are questionable. Shead is probable.
Portland will be without Deandre Ayton and Jabari Walker. Jerami Grant is doubtful. Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III are both questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 31.3%. The total for the game is 228.5.
