Raptors Face Jazz in Latest Tank-Off: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz will both have their eyes on lottery odds Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will begin their stretch run Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Neither team is disguising its lack of interest in winning this one. This is a full-blown tank-off, with two of the league’s worst teams looking to improve their lottery odds over the final 20 games. So what’s there to watch? Mostly bad basketball.
- The most intriguing part of this game might be just how far these teams go to secure a loss as the Raptors look to protect—or improve—their draft position. Will Toronto sit Scottie Barnes in the fourth quarter again? Will Immanuel Quickley’s minutes be limited? With their remaining schedule, the Raptors may need to get even more shameless in their tanking efforts.
- It’s another big opportunity for Toronto’s young players, who should see extended minutes against the Jazz. This stretch gives the Raptors a chance to evaluate their depth and determine who fits into their long-term plans.
Injury Report
The Raptors have opted to rest both Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett. Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche have all been ruled out. Chris Boucher is probable.
Utah has ruled out Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Oscar Tshiebwe, Taylor Hendricks, and Elijah Harkless. Keyonte George and Jaden Springer are both questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 30.8%. The total for the game is 229.5.
