Raptors Get Rematch vs. Wizards: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look for another loss Monday night as they take on the Washington Wizards: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will be back at it Monday night with a rematch against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It'll be a battle for lottery positioning between two of the league’s worst teams, each looking to maintain its spot in the standings. For Toronto, these games remain pivotal, with the Raptors holding just a half-game edge over the Brooklyn Nets in the reverse standings. Another loss would provide the organization a bit more breathing room ahead of Brooklyn.
- Toronto's young, developing core should see extended minutes against a depleted Wizards team prioritizing its second unit. Jared Rhoden and Jamison Battle had standout moments on Saturday, while Jamal Shead nearly hit the game-winner for Toronto. Beyond securing losses, this stretch provides the Raptors a valuable opportunity to evaluate their depth.
- With Jakob Poeltl sidelined again, the Raptors will give Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton plenty of playing time. While neither is expected to fill the long-term backup center role, Toronto is hoping their development shows signs of promise for the future.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will rest Poeltl against Washington. Jonathan Mogbo, Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji, and Ulrich Chomche are all out.
The Wizards have ruled out Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Richaun Holmes, Colby Jones, and Saddiq Bey.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 72.2%. The total for the game is 231.5.
