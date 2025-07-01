Toronto Raptors Fill Backup Center Spot With Sandro Mamukelashvili
The Toronto Raptors are adding frontcourt depth ahead of training camp.
The team has signed 6-foot-11 big man Sandro Mamukelashvili to a two-year, $5.5 million contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option in the second season and is for the veteran minimum.
Mamukelashvili, 26, spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, appearing in 61 games and averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 11.2 minutes per game. He shot 50.2% from the field and 37.3% from three, providing the Raptors with a big who can space the floor some. He is a career 34.8% shooter from beyond the arc over four NBA seasons.
The signing gives Toronto a needed backup option behind Jakob Poeltl. Until now, the Raptors were expected to enter training camp with a competition between Colin Castleton, Clifford Omoruyi, and Ulrich Chomche for the second center spot. Mamukelashvili brings 191 games of NBA experience and offers a more reliable alternative at the position.
With Mamukelashvili under contract, the Raptors now have 17 players on standard deals including non-guaranteed deals. The roster will need to be trimmed to 15 before the regular season begins. Castleton, who is on a non-guaranteed deal, appears unlikely to make the final roster following this addition.
Toronto also has three players on two-way contracts and one on an Exhibit 10. Barring a late move or injury, this likely wraps up the team’s offseason. The Raptors are already into the luxury tax and are unlikely to make any significant moves in free agency.