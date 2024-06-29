New Raptors Acquisition Expected to Leave Team For Next Season
Sasha Vezenkov will not be joining the Toronto Raptors.
The 28-year-old sharpshooter reportedly plans to return to Europe and will sign a multi-year deal with Olympiacos in Greece, according to Christos Harpidis. The news comes just days after Toronto acquired Vezenkov from the Sacramento Kings in a cost-saving move ahead of the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.
Vezenkov previously played for Olympiacos where he earned EuroLeague MVP honors before coming over to the NBA last season. He appeared in 42 games for the Kings, averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5% from behind the arc.
It's unlikely Toronto was blindsided by Vezenkov's decision. The 6-foot-9 forward had reportedly been considering a return to Greece after a disappointing rookie season with the Kings, per Eurohoops' Michalis Stefanou.
The loss of Vezenkov will open up a roster spot for Toronto and could create a little more financial flexibility if Vezenkov agrees to a buyout with the Raptors. It's unclear if Vezenkov will be leaving any of his $6.7 million contract for next season on the table as he makes his return to Greece.
For the Kings, moving Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell, and two second-round picks allowed Sacramento to dip under the luxury tax threshold for next season. Toronto's financial flexibility allowed the organization to move Jalen McDaniels while absorbing contracts in a trade exception.
With Vezenkov's full contract on the books, Toronto is expected to have a little less than the full mid-level exception available to sign free agents this summer.