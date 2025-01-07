Key Takeaways as Raptors Fall to Bucks in Debut of Fully Healthy Lineup
Milwaukee Bucks 128, Toronto Raptors 104
Finally Healthy
After 35 games, the Raptors finally had their roster at full strength on Monday night. RJ Barrett’s return to the starting lineup alongside Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Gradey Dick marked the first time Toronto’s core has played together since March of last season.
The result? Far from ideal.
Toronto was run off the court by a Bucks team that dismantled the Raptors without even needing to play its stars in the fourth quarter. Still, it’s important not to overreact to one game — especially the first game at full strength — against a team as talented as the Bucks.
"I saw the first game of a group that's playing for the first time together this season and we exactly look like that," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. "We were not connected. We didn't have enough fight over the course of the game."
One positive takeaway was Barrett’s playmaking. His experience as Toronto’s primary offensive initiator earlier this year was clear, even with Quickley and Barnes sharing ball-handling duties. Barrett consistently created opportunities, but poor shooting from the Raptors limited his assist numbers. He finished the night with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, though better execution from teammates could have made the stat line much stronger.
In the not-so-good column, Toronto’s lack of two-way players remains a glaring issue. Save for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s roster is filled with players who can reliably hit threes. The Raptors simply have nowhere near that kind of firepower.
Toronto shot just 5-for-28 from three-point range until garbage time and lacked the perimeter defense needed to contain Milwaukee, who hit 22 threes Monday, including five from Damian Lillard.
"We gotta do a better job," Barrett said. "It's just not good enough."
If the Raptors hope to contend anytime soon, addressing the shortage of reliable two-way players is crucial. Adding players who can lock down on defense and stretch the floor offensively must be a priority moving forward. Even at full strength, this roster remains far too thin when it comes to impactful two-way talent.
Adapting to New Lineup
Barnes took some time to find his rhythm Monday night as he adjusted to playing alongside Barrett and Quickley for the first time in 10 months. Early on, he was a spectator offensively, deferring to Barrett and not getting his first paint touch in the paint until the 7:30 mark of the first quarter.
He eventually found his groove playing alongside Toronto’s second unit. Barnes took advantage of a switch onto Brook Lopez early in the second quarter, draining a step-back 14-footer. Moments later, he added a turnaround 13-footer over Lopez and hit another 14-footer before halftime. The mid-range jumper has quickly become Barnes’ go-to shot in the half-court, and he’s converting it at a respectable clip this season.
Defensively, Toronto made an adjustment with its new starting lineup and tasked Barnes with taking on the Giannis Antetokounmpo assignment. It was a departure from the preseason plan, which envisioned Barnes as more of an off-ball defender, leveraging his high basketball IQ as a help defender.
So, how did it work out?
Barnes made an immediate impact, stripping Antetokounmpo in the first quarter and taking it coast-to-coast for a windmill slam reminiscent of Vince Carter. Minutes later, he denied the two-time MVP at the rim with a strong block, holding his ground against Antetokounmpo’s signature drive.
Toronto did a good job of forcing Antetokounmpo to be a playmaker most of the night limiting the Bucks’ superstar to just 11 points in 29 minutes, but Antetokounmpo cashed in with 13 assists and 12 rebounds as Milwaukee buried Toronto from behind the arc.
Barnes, meanwhile, finished with 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting with five assists and five turnovers before being pulled midway through the fourth.
Rotation Notes
Jamal Shead has officially taken over as Toronto’s primary backup point guard, pushing Davion Mitchell out of the rotation entirely for the first time on Monday night. The move signals Toronto’s focus on the future, as Shead is seen as a long-term piece for the organization, while Mitchell’s tenure with the team is unlikely to extend beyond this season.
"He's a young player. He's the future. We're going to take a look at him," Rajaković said. "It doesn't mean that Davion will not be playing in the future, but we cannot play them all at the same."
While the Raptors do continue to prioritize development this season, the team remains committed to playing Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown at least for the next little while. The organization believes their presence provides much-needed stability for young players like Ochai Agbaji, Shead, and the rest of the team’s emerging core.
“It’s important for [the veterans] to be on the court so they can provide advice, sometimes to make offense or defense flow better, to show the standard and how it should look,” said Rajaković.
Ja’Kobe Walter was the last regular to check in off the bench Monday, logging 10 minutes including the second half of the fourth quarter.
Up Next: New York Knicks
The Raptors will hit the road to open a back-to-back on Wednesday starting in New York against the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET