Healthy Raptors Face Litmus Test vs Bucks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More

The Toronto Raptors appear to be back healthy as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their homestand Monday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors are poised to be at full strength for the first time this season, with RJ Barrett expected to return from illness. With a fully healthy roster, Toronto will finally have the chance to evaluate just how promising this young core truly is. While it might take some time to establish rhythm, the team is eager to see if this group can demonstrate that contention isn't too far out of reach in the future.
- Offensively, the Raptors have the pieces to form a cohesive unit, but with Ochai Agbaji likely shifting back to a bench role, the starting lineup lacks a clear on-ball defensive stopper. Toronto has leaned toward using Scottie Barnes more off the ball, which could leave RJ Barrett tasked with handling some challenging defensive assignments against a formidable Bucks team.
- The Raptors’ approach to distributing rotation minutes will be worth watching now that the team is at full strength. Striking a balance between developing young bench players and giving veterans like Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk consistent playing time will be key. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter should stay in the rotation but are likely to see more limited roles moving forward.
Injury Reports
Toronto has listed Barrett as questionable to play.
The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as probable. Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 30.8%. The total for the game is 230.5.
