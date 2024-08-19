NBA 2K Releases Surprising Ratings for Raptors Top Players
NBA 2K25 doesn't seem to be too high on Scottie Barnes this year.
The Toronto Raptors forward has been given an 85 rating in the video game this year, making him tied for the 54th-best player in the game this year. It's a rating that has Barnes on par with former Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as well as James Harden, Demond Bane, Aaron Gordon, C.J. McCollum, Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner, and Josh Green.
Barnes began last season with an 83 rating and climbed to 85 overall by the end of last year.
The Raptors are rated as a Tier 3 team with an average rating of 80 overall for Toronto's top eight players. That's the second-worst rating among teams in the game ahead of only the Washington Wizards.
RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley sit tied at 83 overall heading into the season. Jakob Poeltl is the next highest rated player on the team at 82 overall.
Kelly Olynyk has been rated as Toronto's fifth-best player with an 80 overall rating. Bruce Brown sits at 77, followed by Gradey Dick and Chris Boucher at 76. Ochai Agbaji has a 74 rating, tied with Bruno Fernando, while Davion Mitchell sits at 73, and Garrett Temple sits at 70 overall.
Toronto's rookie class consists of Ja'Kobe Walter at 70 overall, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead at 69 overall, and Ulrich Chomche at 68 overall.
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the top ranked players in the game at 98 overall. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits at 97 overall, tied for third best alongside Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Former Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam is rated 90 overall while New York Knicks wing OG Anunoby sits at 82.