Raptors Will Have Key Starter Back Healthy vs. Cavaliers
RJ Barrett is back.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the Canadian forward as available for Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a five-game absence due to a concussion. Barrett cleared the NBA’s concussion protocols ahead of Tuesday’s game, but the team opted to hold him out for reconditioning.
Now, he’s off the injury report and set to play in Toronto’s final game before the All-Star break. His return provides another opportunity to see how he meshes with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, both of whom have dealt with injuries this season.
Jakob Poeltl remains sidelined with a lingering hip injury and has no timeline for a return. The Austrian center has missed four straight games, forcing Toronto to rely on rookie Jonathan Mogbo as the team’s starting big man.
Brandon Ingram also remains out with an ankle injury and isn’t expected to make his Raptors debut until next month. He will hold an introductory press conference in Toronto at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Toronto has assigned Ulrich Chomche back to the G League following his one-game stint in the rotation against fellow Cameroonian Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Chomche suited up for the Raptors 905 on Wednesday morning after playing 12 minutes for Toronto on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers will be near full strength, with Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and JT Thor sidelined. Max Strus and Ty Jerome are listed as questionable.
The Raptors will have an extended break following Wednesday’s game and won’t return to action until Feb. 21, when they host the Miami Heat.