Raptors Get Key Starter Back vs. Knicks
After missing two games due to illness, RJ Barrett is set to rejoin the Toronto Raptors lineup Monday night as they face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Barrett’s absence has been a challenge for the Raptors, who have struggled to generate offense without one of the team's top options
Barrett, who is in the midst of a stellar season, is averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. The Mississauga native has been a key cog in the Raptors’ offense, combining his impressive finishing ability with improving playmaking skills this season.
The Raptors leaned on their depth during Barrett’s absence, but injuries have continued to pile up. Jakob Poeltl remains out with a bilateral groin strain, Immanuel Quickley is sidelined with a left elbow partial UCL tear, and Bruce Brown is still recovering from knee surgery. Barrett’s return is expected to alleviate some of the burden on Scottie Barnes, who has shouldered the offensive load in recent days despite an ankle injury that continues to hamper the all-star forward.
Barrett will slide back into the starting lineup, giving the Raptors one of their go-to scorers back. He'll bump rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter back to the bench after the Texas native dropped 27 points against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He'll start alongside Barnes, Ochai Agbaji, Jonathan Mogbo, and Gradey Dick.
The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and Matt Ryan.