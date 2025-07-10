Toronto Raptors Lock in Jamison Battle as Sharpshooting Depth Option
The Toronto Raptors are keeping sharpshooter Jamison Battle.
The team has fully guaranteed the 24-year-old forward’s $1.96 million salary for the 2025–26 season, effectively locking him into a roster spot heading into camp. He is not expected to be part of the primary rotation to start the year, but his elite three-point shooting makes him a useful depth piece on a team that continues to emphasize spacing.
Battle appeared in 59 games as a rookie, averaging 7.1 points while shooting 40.5% from three-point range. He was primarily a catch-and-shoot threat for Toronto, giving the second unit a reliable floor spacer who can slide into bench lineups when needed. He’ll be part of the Raptors’ Summer League team this month as he looks to expand his game and refine his defensive play.
While Battle’s offensive skillset is clearly NBA-ready, improving on the defensive end will be key if he hopes to earn a consistent role in head coach Darko Rajaković’s rotation. At 6-foot-7, he has the size and shooting to play either forward spot in small-ball lineups.
The move all but finalizes Toronto’s roster ahead of training camp. With 14 players now on standard contracts and second-round pick Alijah Martin expected to take the final spot, there’s little room for fringe players to break through. Guaranteeing Battle’s deal also makes it less likely that AJ Lawson, whose contract remains non-guaranteed, will make the final roster.
Battle’s contract is non-guaranteed for the 2026–27 season, giving the Raptors future flexibility. For now, he’s part of a deep, young core that continues to prioritize development and long-range shooting.