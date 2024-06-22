Raptors Guard Shares Message Ahead of 'Interesting Week' for Toronto
Bruce Brown knows what's coming.
At some point this week the Toronto Raptors are going to have to make a decision on Brown's $23 million team option for next season. The organization will have until Friday to pick up or decline the option likely at some point around next week's NBA draft.
The expectation, according to the Toronto Star, is Toronto will pick up Brown's option and look to deal the 27-year-old as the organization had tried at last year's trade deadline. Toronto had sought a first-round pick but was unable to find a deal and decided to keep Brown through the end of the season.
Brown took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night and tweeted: "Should be an interesting week."
If Toronto does decline Brown's option, the Raptors can clear up just less than $30 million in cap space by letting Brown and Gary Trent Jr. leave in free agency. That wouldn't give the organization enough room to go after any of the top free agents, but Toronto could bring in a middle tier free agent or two with that space.
Toronto acquired Brown from the Indiana Pacers as part of the return for Pascal Siakam last season. Brown had been a key role player for the Denver Nuggets during their championship run two years ago but battled a knee injury with Toronto and didn't quite look the same.
He averaged just 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 32.3% from behind the arc this past season.