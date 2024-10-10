Raptors Guard Surprises Teammates With Special Gift
The Toronto Raptors are becoming cowboys.
Thanks to a spending spree from Bruce Brown Jr., Raptors players, coaches, and team personnel all have brand new Tecovas cowboy boots for the year. Raptors wing Ochai Agbaji showed off his pair to Raptors media at the OVO Athletic Centre on Thursday following practice.
Brown, a Boston, Mass. native, is often seen wearing cowboy boots following Raptors games and regularly comes to games in a cowboy hat or Bass Pro Shop hat.
"He's a big cowboy and he loves his boots, and that style of life and the music," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters Thursday. "It's pretty cool what he did for the team."
Brown surprised the team with the purchase before the Raptors head out to Washington for their Friday night preseason game.
Toronto acquired Brown last season as part of the return for Pascal Siakam from the Indiana Pacers. He battled a knee injury that limited his ability late last season and required offseason surgery on the knee that has kept him sidelined throughout the preseason. It's unclear when Brown will return this season, but he's expected to miss time into the start of the regular season.
Once healthy, Toronto is expected to take trade calls on Brown who is on an expiring $23 million contract for this season. The Raptors tried to trade him at last year's deadline but was unable to find a first-round pick as compensation. Brown is expected to have multiple suitors at this year's trade deadline if he can return to full strength later this season.