Raptors Guard’s Bold Claim Gets Backed by New Defensive Approach
Davion Mitchell saw it coming before anyone else did.
As Jalen Brunson broke away on the fastbreak late in the fourth quarter Monday night, the Toronto Raptors guard was already in motion, sprinting backward with purpose. Stopping anyone in transition is hard. Stopping one of the league’s most efficient scorers is even harder. But Mitchell wasn’t just reacting — he was ready.
Mitchell walled off Brunson’s left hand, forcing the All-NBA point guard to his right. As Brunson gathered for the layup, Mitchell struck, swiping down on the ball. As the ball squirted out of bounds, Mitchell celebrated as if he’d hit a big-time shot at the other end.
“It changed the momentum of the game,” Mitchell said, reflecting on the crucial stop. “Those little plays like that down the stretch that can help us win games.”
Moments like that don’t happen naturally.
For years, Brunson had Mitchell’s number. He’d toy with him, faking one way, setting Mitchell up with one move only to eventually get to his left hand as he’d originally intended. Mitchell had tried to rely on his instincts against Brunson, but he could never quite figure him out.
This year, Mitchell tried something different.
“Do you know how much I studied this dude?” Mitchell said, recounting how he asked the Raptors’ coaching staff to send him film of all Brunson’s isolation possessions. “Jalen Brunson’s was 20 minutes. I probably watched it like five times that same day just because I just wanted to see what he gets to.”
That’s part of Mitchell’s new process—pairing his high-end motor and defensive instincts with a deeper devotion to film study. It’s not just about reacting anymore. It’s about preparation, pattern recognition, and knowing his opponent’s go-to moves before they happen.
The shift hasn’t gone unnoticed by his coach.
“He takes a lot of ownership on the defensive end,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said. “He sets the tone a lot of times for us, just making a lot of winning plays on the defensive end. And also, what you cannot see, he does a really good job of talking to other guys.”
Mitchell’s voice is now as much a part of his defensive presence as his hands. It's not enough to just be an elite on-ball defender; he’s striving to be a connector on defense, the type of player who raises the collective IQ of the unit. That’s a responsibility usually reserved for veterans—not for a 6-foot-1, 204-pound guard with just a few years in the league.
“I feel like I'm the best defender in our league, honestly,” Mitchell said earlier this week. “I mean, off ball, on the ball—like, I just feel like that's who I am.”
On the ball, Mitchell’s relentlessness is obvious. He’ll snake his way through screens, pick up opposing guards 94 feet, and revel in the challenge of taking on the league’s most dynamic scorers. Few defenders in the NBA seem to derive as much joy from getting a stop.
But the off-ball work is where his evolution is most needed—and most scrutinized.
For as much attention as Mitchell’s on-ball defense gets, his off-ball awareness has come under question. Rajaković noted earlier this year that Mitchell needs to bring that same intensity and focus level when he’s defending away from the action. At times, he’s been guilty of relaxing as if his job is done the moment his man gives up the ball.
Mitchell has heard the criticism from fans too.
“I think the narrative in the NBA is that I'm bad off the ball and I'm just so good on the ball,” Mitchell said. “It's like, ‘No, I'm good off the ball too.’ You just see I'm so good on the ball, that's all you see.”
Toronto has started to see it differently, too. His increased communication—like walking third-year wing Ochai Agbaji through the nuances of guarding Brunson—has become a sign of his growth. It’s one thing to master your own role. It’s another to elevate your teammates.
Mitchell’s journey from instinctual on-ball menace to fully realized defensive leader is still ongoing. But with each possession, he’s adding layers to his game. His battle with Brunson was a statement—an assertion that he’s more than just a ballhawk. He’s a strategist, a communicator, and a catalyst for the Raptors’ defense. If he’s right about being the best defender in the league, it won’t just be his words that make the case. It’ll be the plays like this that do it for him.