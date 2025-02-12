Report: Raptors Had Serious Trade Talks with Hawks Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors were reportedly exploring trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks about acquiring forward De’Andre Hunter before ultimately landing Brandon Ingram at the NBA trade deadline last week, according to Jake Fischer of the Stein Line Substack.
Hunter, a 27-year-old wing, has been on the Raptors’ radar for some time, with discussions between Toronto and Atlanta dating back to the 2023 NBA Draft, per Fischer. The Raptors viewed Hunter as a potential solution to their need for a two-way forward.
According to Fischer, the Cleveland Cavaliers were closely monitoring Toronto as the primary competitor for Hunter, who was eventually dealt to Cleveland. Toronto ultimately acquired Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, giving the Raptors another impactful offensive weapon to pair with Scottie Barnes.
Atlanta had been the other team deep in trade talks with the Pelicans about acquiring Ingram in a deal that would have sent Clint Capela to New Orleans, per Fischer. The Hawks, however, were reluctant to sign Ingram to an extension.
While the Raptors secured Ingram as their primary offensive addition, their interest in Hunter suggests Toronto remains committed to acquiring established talent rather than embarking on a prolonged rebuild. The Raptors are expected to add a top pick in this year’s draft as they aim to accelerate their return to playoff contention next season.
With Ingram now in the fold, Toronto faces a significant financial challenge if it wants to stay below the luxury tax next season. This has raised questions about RJ Barrett’s long-term fit with the Raptors, given the size of his contract and the organization’s depth in offense-first wings.