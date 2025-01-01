NBA Insider Shares Latest on Jakob Poeltl Trade Talks for Raptors
Jakob Poeltl's name has surfaced as a potential trade target as NBA executives keep a close eye on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the February 6 deadline.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Raptors have not made Poeltl available on the trade market, but that hasn’t stopped teams from monitoring his status. With the Raptors mired in one of the league’s worst seasons, speculation about Poeltl’s future is ramping up.
Poeltl is in the midst of a career-best season, averaging 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting an efficient 59.2% from the field. On defense, he’s contributing 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, reinforcing his role as one of the league’s most consistent rim protectors.
The 7-foot Austrian has arguably been Toronto's most important player for almost two seasons now. The Raptors have gone 0-5 this season without him and 4-33 dating back to last year when he's been unavailable. Moving Poeltl would further position Toronto among the league’s worst teams, boosting their draft lottery odds in the spring. However, if Poeltl is moved, the Raptors have no clear replacement for his production or defensive presence on the current roster, creating a significant void in the frontcourt. His combination of rebounding, rim protection, and offensive playmaking from the post makes him one of the team’s most irreplaceable players.
While Poeltl appears to have garnered some trade attention, the Raptors are more likely to engage in trade talks involving Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, and potentially Kelly Olynyk. All three are veteran contributors who could provide value to playoff contenders, making them logical trade chips if Toronto prioritizes draft assets or younger players.
For now, Poeltl remains a Raptor, and if he isn’t moved at the deadline, potential contract extension talks could loom this summer, per Scotto. Poeltl's current deal runs through 2025-26 with a $19.5 million player option for 2026-27, giving Toronto time to evaluate his fit within the team’s long-term vision.