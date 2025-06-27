Report: The Toronto Raptors Have Parted Ways with President Masai Ujiri
The Toronto Raptors have parted ways team president Masai Ujiri, according to ESPN’s Shams Charnia, bringing an end to the most successful era in franchise history.
No official statement has been issued by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Ujiri had one year remaining on his current contract and had publicly expressed his commitment to the franchise just two months ago during his end-of-season media availability.
“I feel like we just have to win another one, and we will win another one here,” Ujiri said in April.
Now, that vision will have to be realized without the executive who built the only NBA championship roster in Raptors history.
Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013 and was promoted to president in 2016. He orchestrated some of the most important moves in team history, including the 2018 trade for Kawhi Leonard that led to the team’s 2019 title. Under his leadership, Toronto became known for its strong player development, global scouting, and bold front-office decisions.
The decision comes at a critical time for the organization. NBA free agency begins next week, and the Raptors remain in the retooling process as they continue to build around Scottie Barnes and the recently-acquired Brandon Ingram.
The change marks a shift in MLSE’s leadership structure. With Brendan Shanahan recently removed as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs and no replacement named, Ujiri had been the last remaining team president at MLSE. Longtime chairman Larry Tanenbaum, a key supporter of Ujiri, is set to sell his stake in the company by July 2026, giving Rogers Communications increased control.
No word has been given on who will lead the Raptors’ front office moving forward.