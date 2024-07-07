Bulls Trade Former Raptors Star Further Altering Eastern Conference Picture
The Chicago Bulls appear to be embracing a rebuild.
After years of toiling in the middle class of the Eastern Conference, the Bulls have elected to reshape their roster this offseason with an eye toward the future. The organization has now parted ways with Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan and is expected to continue rebuilding their roster with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic deals potentially on the horizon.
Chicago's decision to bottom out adds another Eastern Conference team to the mix of teams looking to land one of the top picks in the much-anticipated 2025 NBA draft class. The Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons are all expected to be among the league's worst teams next season.
For the Toronto Raptors, it's created an opportunity to potentially sneak into the play-in tournament next season. Without drastic changes to the roster this summer, Toronto appears poised to be just outside the playoff picture but ahead of the Eastern Conference's bottom five teams.
Conversely, it'll be tough for Toronto to tank its way into high draft lottery odds next season without trading Jakob Poeltl and intentionally restricting the roster. Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett should make the Raptors too good to compete for a top lottery pick next season without luck on draft lottery night.
Chicago acquired Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, and cash from the Sacramento Kings in the three-team deal that saw DeRozan head to the Kings and Harrison Barnes traded to the San Antonio Spurs.