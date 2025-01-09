Latest Mock Drafts Reveal What May Be Ahead for Raptors This Offseason
The path forward for the Toronto Raptors is becoming increasingly clear.
For now, the focus remains on evaluating this group at full strength. Toronto is keen to gather insights into the fit and long-term potential of its young core. But looking ahead, the primary objective is unmistakable: securing a top pick in this year’s draft.
On that front, the Raptors' season has been a success so far. With the third-worst record in the NBA, Toronto has a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. The bottom three teams — Washington, New Orleans, and Toronto — also share a 13.4% shot at the No. 2 pick, a 12.7% chance at No. 3, and 12% odds at No. 4.
So, what could the Raptors’ future hold? The latest mock drafts from ESPN and The Athletic offer a glimpse of what Toronto might be building toward.
No. 1: Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft since before the college basketball season began, and his performance has only solidified that status. The 18-year-old phenom is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while showcasing defensive versatility and instincts that are rarely seen for a player his age.
For Toronto, Flagg represents a dream defensive prospect. At 6-foot-9, he could seamlessly slot into the starting lineup alongside Scottie Barnes, giving the Raptors the elite wing stopper they desperately need. His ability to guard multiple positions and protect the rim would elevate Toronto’s defensive ceiling considerably.
Offensively, however, Flagg’s fit is less straightforward. While he is an exceptional passer with great court vision, his lack of a reliable jump shot could create spacing challenges alongside Barnes. His offensive game is still a work in progress, particularly in terms of consistent shooting from deep.
That said, if the Raptors secure the No. 1 pick, concerns about fit should take a backseat. Flagg’s combination of defensive dominance, high basketball IQ, and potential as an all-around contributor make him the type of cornerstone player teams rarely pass up.
No. 2: Dylan Harper
If the Raptors land the No. 2 pick, Dylan Harper may be the perfect addition to their roster. The 6-foot-6 guard from Rutgers is widely regarded as one of the most polished and talented players in this draft class. Harper is averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range, showcasing his ability to score efficiently at all three levels.
What makes Harper an ideal fit for Toronto is his offensive versatility and on-ball creativity. He is a dynamic shot creator who can handle the ball, make plays for his teammates, and consistently find his own shot. His sharp basketball IQ and ability to navigate defenses would complement Barnes’ playmaking and help unlock Toronto’s half-court offense.
Defensively, Harper’s size and instincts make him a solid perimeter defender, capable of guarding multiple positions. While he may not have the same elite defensive ceiling as Flagg, Harper’s well-rounded game and obvious fit makes him a tantalizing prospect for the Raptors.
No. 3: Ace Bailey
Ace Bailey is perhaps the most tantalizing "what-if" prospect in this draft class. The 6-foot-10 forward from Rutgers boasts an incredible combination of size, athleticism, and scoring potential that could make him an ideal fit for the Raptors—if he can put it all together. Bailey is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, thriving as a tough shot-maker capable of scoring at all three levels.
For Toronto, Bailey’s theoretical fit is exciting. His ability to create his own shot from the perimeter, attack mismatches, and provide secondary scoring would complement the playmaking of Barnes and the rest of Toronto’s young core. At his best, Bailey offers the type of offensive versatility and dynamism the Raptors have been sorely missing.
However, Bailey’s game comes with significant question marks. Despite his scoring prowess, he has struggled with efficiency, particularly on pull-up jumpers and finishing at the rim. His assist numbers are also concerningly low, highlighting a need for better playmaking and decision-making. Defensively, his size and athletic tools suggest high upside, but his consistency and awareness on that end remain works in progress.
No. 4: Kasparas Jakučionis
One of the biggest risers in this year’s draft class, Kasparas Jakučionis has quickly cemented himself as a top prospect in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-6 Lithuanian point guard has turned heads with his poise, playmaking, and offensive ability. Jakučionis is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.
For Toronto, Jakučionis would bring another offensive playmaker to pair with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett. His ability to orchestrate the offense and create for others would alleviate some of the playmaking burden on Barnes and Quickley, allowing the Raptors to develop a more balanced attack. Jakučionis also thrives in pick-and-roll situations, where his vision and passing skills shine, making him an ideal fit for modern NBA schemes.
Defensively, Jakučionis uses his size and instincts to be a disruptive presence on the perimeter. While not an elite athlete, his effort and basketball IQ enable his be passable on the defensive end.
No. 5: V.J. Edgecombe
V.J. Edgecombe is a 6-foot-3 guard from Baylor who offers intriguing potential despite underwhelming stats this season. He is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, numbers that don’t immediately stand out. However, Edgecombe’s elite athleticism and defensive tools make him a prospect worth considering in the top five.
For Toronto, Edgecombe doesn’t immediately address the team’s most pressing needs. At 6-foot-3, he’s smaller than the Raptors would like given the team’s depth guard depth. However, his athleticism and defensive instincts could add a new dimension to Toronto’s backcourt rotation. He thrives at creating turnovers and guarding opposing guards at the point of attack, areas where the Raptors could use a boost.
Offensively, Edgecombe’s game is still developing. While he has shown flashes of slashing ability and transition scoring, his outside shot remains inconsistent, limiting his impact as a floor spacer. If he can improve his jumper, Edgecombe could evolve into a reliable two-way contributor.