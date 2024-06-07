Raptors Said to Have Draft Work Out With USC Guard
Boogie Ellis hadn't been high on many draft boards.
The 6-foot-1 guard was initially invited to the G League combine to essentially show off his talent for a spot on a G League squad next year. But an impressive showing by the 23-year-old USC fifth-year senior has thrust Ellis into draft conversations potentially at the back end of the second round.
It's unlikely Ellis is someone the Toronto Raptors are considering at No. 31, but the organization has reportedly worked out Ellis ahead of the draft, according to HoopsHype. The Raptors could view the San Diego native as a potential priority draft signing or late draft pick should Toronto slide back deeper into the second round.
Ellis has proven to be a lights-out three-point shooter who shot 41.8% on 7.2 three-point attempts per game for the Trogans this past season. The rest of Ellis' offensive package needs work though. He's not a refined playmaker and hasn't shown the passing chops to be a traditional point guard. He averaged 16.5 points per game but his assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-to-1.8 isn't particularly impressive.
Defensively, Ellis' size will prove problematic, especially if he can't play point guard. His 6-foot-7 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his height would suggest, but he'll be restricted to defending guards at the next level due to his slight stature and relatively thin frame.
Toronto certainly has a need for a backup point guard with Javon Freeman-Liberty essentially the only reserve behind Immanuel Quickley and it's possible Ellis could make the Raptors roster on a two-way deal. The organization took a chance on Markquis Nowell after the draft last season and Ellis fits a similar profile.