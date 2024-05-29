Raptors Said to Have Hosted Senior Illinois Wing Ahead of Draft
The Toronto Raptors have tried to keep tight-lipped about their draft workout schedule.
It’s hard to know exactly who has and who will head to the OVO Athletic Centre this summer ahead of next month’s NBA draft, but some names have begun to trickle out. One confirmed member of that list is Coleman Hawkins who has reportedly already worked out for the Raptors, according to Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Hawkins is a 6-foot-8 senior who had a bit of a breakout season for Illinois this past year, at least in terms of being an NBA prospect.
Through the first three years of his college career, Hawkins had been a 28.1% three-point shooter with a 63.8% stroke from the free throw line.
But this past year, Hawkins saw those numbers jump significantly. He connected on 36.9% of his threes and nailed 79.2% of his free throws and suddenly looks like someone who may find his way onto an NBA roster this summer.
Hawkins’ numbers at Illinois were never particularly gaudy. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game as a senior, good for a spot on the All-Big Ten third team. For his career, he'd largely been a role player on some pretty good Illini teams.
The combine wasn’t particularly kind of Hawkins whose lack of speed and agility was noteworthy during his testing drills, but he shot well in the three-point drills and his 7-foot wingspan certainly won’t go unnoticed.
For Toronto, Hawkins’ size would certainly help. The team could use another wing defender with Hawkins’ profile and the organization has a track record of filling its two-way spots with undrafted free agents like the 22-year-old Sacramento native.
It’s unlikely the Raptors pull the trigger on Hawkins with the 31st pick, but if he does decide to stay in this year’s draft he could be an undrafted free agent signing for Toronto when the second night of the draft wraps up later this summer.