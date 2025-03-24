Raptors Hit the Road to Take on Wizards: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Monday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Monday night for a date with the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors will be on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to release their injury report. It’s expected that at least a few of the team’s top players will sit as Toronto continues to prioritize lottery positioning down the stretch. For those who do suit up, minutes will likely be limited for Toronto's top players.
- It should be another night of opportunity for Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Jonathan Mogbo, who will continue to get developmental reps as the Raptors prioritize minutes for their youngest players. Shead had an impressive outing on Sunday and will look to build on that performance against a struggling Wizards team.
- It could be a significant night for Toronto’s lottery odds, with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in winnable games on Monday. The 76ers are road underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Nets host a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team. Wins by Brooklyn and Philadelphia, combined with a Raptors loss, would create a three-way tie for the fifth-worst record in the league.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche. The rest of the injury report remains unclear.
The Wizards have ruled out Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey, Bilal Coulibaly, and Corey Kispert.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.8%. The total for the game is 227.5.
