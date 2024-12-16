Raptors Return Home to Host Bulls: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will play host to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The three-day break for the Toronto Raptors will come to an end Monday night when the Chicago Bulls come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto
What to Watch For
- RJ Barrett has taken over the point guard duties for Toronto with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley both sidelined, giving the Raptors an interesting lineup option to consider. It's a role that's certainly bigger than Barrett can handle, but forcing the Canadian forward outside of his comfort zone won't hurt in the short term.
- Toronto isn't likely to be in the play-in mix this year, but games like Monday's will dictate which direction the Raptors opt to head later this year. Chicago will likely find itself among the tanking teams later this year and losing to the Bulls might not be such a bad idea if Toronto wants to stay atop the league's lottery standings.
- It'll be another game to focus in on Toronto's depth with Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo expected to get longer looks these days. Mogbo got his first career start with Barnes out and will likely be asked to do that again, giving Toronto another versatile wing defender to match up against Chicago.
Injury Reports
Barnes, Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Jamison Battle are all out for Toronto.
Chicago has listed Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic as probable, Zach Lavine and Dalen Terry as questionable, and EJ Liddell as out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.8%. The total for the game is 240.5
Published