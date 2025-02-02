Raptors Host Kawhi Leonard & Clippers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
Toronto Raptors will welcome Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers to town Sunday afternoon for a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Leonard will be available Sunday afternoon for just his 11th game of the season. He remains on a minutes restriction, which has limited his impact at times, but when he's locked in—as Raptors fans know—he's one of the league's most dominant two-way players.
- Toronto made some intriguing rotation choices earlier this week against the Bulls, sitting Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher in favor of Ja’Kobe Walter and Orlando Robinson. While the move provides younger players with more developmental opportunities, it also suggests the Raptors aren’t fully prioritizing winning. With the trade deadline now just days away, it wouldn't be surprising if Toronto continues to take it easy on some of its valuable veteran players.
- The Raptors are gradually ramping up Immanuel Quickley as he works his way back from a groin injury. He looked sharp in limited minutes, knocking down three three-pointers against Chicago. The key for Toronto will be getting Quickley into a rhythm while building chemistry with RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Jamal Shead as doubtful. Davion Mitchell is questionable.
The Clippers will be without Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Cam Christie, Drew Eubanks, and Patty Mills.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 35.7%. The total for the game is 220.5.
