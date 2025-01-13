Raptors Host Steph Curry & Warriors: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will play host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will return home Monday night to play host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors' perimeter defense has been a glaring issue lately, highlighted by recent struggles against Darius Garland and Cade Cunningham. Against Curry, they’ll need a dramatic turnaround. Immanuel Quickley must step up his on-ball defense, and the team as a whole needs to tighten its rotations. The recent lapses can’t continue if Toronto hopes to contain one of the league's most dangerous shooters.
- Toronto has recently prioritized defense in late-game situations, often replacing Gradey Dick in the closing lineup with a more defensively focused group. If Ochai Agbaji returns to the rotation, it will be worth watching whether he gets extended minutes alongside the usual starters, particularly in a tight game down the stretch.
- The Raptors have done a solid job pushing the pace and capitalizing on transition opportunities, but the next step is improving their half-court offense. Scottie Barnes' growth in the short mid-range game has been a key development, but Toronto will need contributions across the board to keep up with the Warriors.
Injury Report
The Raptors will be at full strength Monday night.
Golden State has listed Draymond Green as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II are all out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 35.7%. The total for the game is 229.5.
