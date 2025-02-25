Raptors in Tough Tuesday vs. Celtics: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will face the surging Boston Celtics on Tuesday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their homestand on Tuesday night when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics come to town for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes did an impressive job containing Kevin Durant as Toronto's primary defender against the Phoenix Suns' superstar over the weekend. Now, he'll face another tough challenge in Jayson Tatum, one of the league's most versatile and dynamic scorers. Barnes continues to show he can be a true two-way difference-maker for Toronto, and the Raptors will need that again on Tuesday.
- The Raptors caught fire from three-point range late against Phoenix, drilling seven straight triples to seal the win in the fourth. To keep up with Boston, they'll need a similar three-point outburst against a Celtics team that launches threes more than anyone in the league.
- Toronto has gone 10-8 over its last stretch, marking its most impressive run of the season, including a January win over the Celtics. The Raptors hope to keep things competitive Tuesday against a Boston team playing some of its best basketball. With the way the rest of the season shapes up, this will be one of Toronto’s few remaining litmus tests.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Jakob Poeltl as questionable. Gradey Dick is probable with a shoulder injury. Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche remain out.
Boston will be without Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet. Al Horford is questionable. Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman are both probable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +11.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 20%. The total for the game is 225.5.
