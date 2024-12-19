Raptors Host Nets in Battle to Bottom: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their homestand Thursday night when the Brooklyn Nets come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- For those already looking at the reverse standings, this game is a big one. Toronto has a 3.5 game lead on the Nets in the lottery standings but Brooklyn is certainly trying to close that gap. Losing this one would help keep the Raptors ahead of the Nets who will be among the league's very worst teams later this year.
- Scottie Barnes may make his return Thursday night after suffering an ankle injury last week. His presence should help alleviate some of the pressure that's been on RJ Barrett to carry this team over the past little while. Expect Barnes to slide back into Toronto's primary point guard spot as the lead offensive facilitator again.
- Toronto will be without Jakob Poeltl and without a great option to replace him in the starting lineup. The Raptors may play small against the Nets and use Jonathan Mogbo as a versatile big man. Alternatively, Bruno Fernando may be in line for his second start of the season.
Injury Reports
Barnes is questionable to play for Toronto. Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, and Bruce Brown are all out.
The Nets will be without Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford, De'Anthony Melton, and Bojan Bogdanovic.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites for the first time this season with an implied win probability of 62.3%. The total for the game is 218.5
