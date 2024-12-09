Raptors Impressed By Early Returns From Standout Rookie
Jonathan Mogbo must have known he was in for a challenge.
Matched up against Luka Dončić, one of the NBA’s most unguardable isolation scorers, the Toronto Raptors rookie found himself alone on an island. With his arms fully outstretched and his eyes locked in, he braced for Dončić's move. This is the kind of matchup that exposes even the league's best defenders, and Mogbo surely understood the odds weren’t in his favor.
Dončić made his move — two hard dribbles to his left. Mogbo mirrored him step for step, his defensive stance steady, hands still wide to cut off driving angles. It worked. Forced to pivot back inside, Dončić spun, searching for another path. Again, Mogbo was there. He slid with him, walling off the perennial MVP candidate a second time.
For most players, that would have been enough.
Against almost anyone else, Mogbo would have gotten the stop. But this was Luka Dončić. Just when it looked like Dončić had nowhere to go, he pulled out the kind of sorcery that makes him a generational star. In one seamless motion, Dončić flipped a no-look, behind-the-head pass straight to Kyrie Irving who buried a three.
It happens.
But Mogbo did everything right. His technique, effort, and footwork were near perfect, forcing Dončić into one of the most difficult situations a defender can create. It was just that Dončić, being Dončić, had an answer.
More importantly, it wasn’t an isolated flash of defensive brilliance. Mogbo repeatedly stifled Dončić throughout the Raptors’ loss to the Mavericks. He forced him into multiple contested shots, pressured him into a turnover, and even switched onto Irving in the second quarter — swatting away an attempted jump shot from one of the league’s most skilled scorers.
“I think he was awesome,” said Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković. “His size, he’s capable to change shots and he’s moving his feet really well.”
It’s that combination of size, agility, and defensive versatility that made Mogbo a priority for the Raptors in this year's NBA Draft. Toronto used the first pick of the second round to select him, and so far, he’s outpacing every early expectation. The Raptors had initially planned for Mogbo to develop in the G League, but injuries forced Toronto to call on him earlier than expected. Rather than crumbling under the pressure, Mogbo has thrived.
“It’s great. Puts us up for the challenge,” said Mogbo last week. “I feel like there's really no fire to be thrown in.”
Through 24 games this season, Mogbo has answered every challenge. His defensive assignments have included some of the NBA's most physically imposing and technically skilled players: Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, and now Dončić. It’s a who's who of elite forwards, big men, and creators, and Mogbo has stood his ground every step of the way.
“Jonathan is super versatile. He can guard one through five,” said Raptors center Kelly Olynyk. "That's really exciting and he can rebound, he can run, he can put the ball on the floor, and handle it a little bit.”
That defensive versatility traces back to Mogbo’s roots as a high school guard before a sudden growth spurt ahead of his sophomore season. It’s a common origin story for some of the league’s best “do-it-all” forwards. Having spent his formative years with guard skills, Mogbo learned how to read the floor, handle the ball, and guard on the perimeter. When he sprouted into a 6-foot-7 forward, those foundational skills didn’t disappear — they expanded.
His playstyle is as fluid as his growth trajectory. He can operate as a small-ball center one possession and then switch onto an All-Star guard on the next. On defense, he’s equally comfortable battling for rebounds or playing free safety in the passing lanes. If he grabs a defensive rebound, don’t be surprised if he takes it coast-to-coast, pushing the pace in transition like a point forward.
“I’ve been doing that my whole life,” Mogbo said. “I feel like I have the skills in terms of doing that, my length kind of affects their vision and everything. I just use that to my advantage.”
For the Raptors, Mogbo’s emergence is an unexpected boost. His role may have been born from necessity, but it’s clear he’s here to stay. As much as Toronto was forced to throw him into the fire, Mogbo has been the one bringing the heat.
There are growing pains, of course. As solid as his defense was against Dončić, the end result was still a highlight-reel assist for one of the league’s brightest stars. But for Mogbo, it’s the process that matters. He’s holding his own in a league where rookies are often overwhelmed.
The Raptors bet on his versatility, and so far, it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot.