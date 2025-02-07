Rebuilding Raptors Take on Thunder: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will be in tough Friday night against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Friday night for a tough one against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Despite Toronto's addition of Brandon Ingram on Thursday, the organization remains committed to rebuilding over the final 31 games of the season. The expectation is Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Jonathan Mogbo will all see extended playing time as the Raptors continue to develop their young core.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite for the MVP this season, leading the Thunder to the best record in the West and the second best record in the league. Watching the Canadian superstar toy with opposing teams, using his herky-jerky shiftiness to work his way into step-back jumpers is always a sight to behold.
- Toronto will be without Jakob Poeltl on Friday night, leaving the Raptors without a traditional center currently available. How the Raptors try to make up for that against a Thunder squad with both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein healthy will be worth keeping an eye on. Expect Mogbo and Chris Boucher to see playing time for the Raptors in what could be a lopsided affair.
Injury Report
The Raptors will be without RJ Barrett and Poeltl. Brandon Ingram and PJ Tucker will not be available.
Oklahoma City has ruled out Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, and Ousmane Dieng.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +19.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 7.7%. The total for the game is 230.5.
