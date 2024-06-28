Raptors Ink Starting Point Guard to Long-Term Deal
Immanuel Quickley is re-signing with the Toronto Raptors.
The 25-year-old point guard has reportedly inked a five-year, $175 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will pay him roughly $35 million per season to stay in Toronto.
Toronto re-signing Quickley had never been in doubt. The organization acquired the 25-year-old point guard as the centerpiece of the OG Anunoby trade with the New York Knicks in December. He'd been set to enter restricted free agency this summer which would have given the Raptors the opportunity to match any offers made to Quickley in free agency.
New York opted to move on from Quickley after being unable to agree to a contract extension with the 6-foot-3 point guard. The Knicks had reportedly offered Quickley a deal worth roughly $18 million per season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Toronto now has its core locked up on long-term deals with Scottie Barnes set to ink a five-year extension that’ll start following this upcoming season. RJ Barrett is under contract through the 2026-27 season and Toronto has Gradey Dick on a rookie contract through the next three seasons.
Quickley saw his numbers jump significantly once stepping into a bigger role with the Raptors. He averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 39.5% from three-point range in 38 games with Toronto. For his career, Quickley is a 37.5% three-point shooter and one of the best pull-up shooters in the league.
Toronto cannot officially sign the deal until July 6.