Raptors Rookie Injured in Informal Workouts
Ja'Kobe Walter is going to miss the start of his first rookie training camp.
The Toronto Raptors guard sustained a sprain to his right shoulder in his acromioclavicular joint during informal workouts this week, the team announced. As a result, he will not participate in on-court activities during the team's training camp in Montreal. His health status will be updated after training camp. It's unclear if Walter will miss any preseason action beginning on Oct. 6.
Walter was the No. 19 pick by Toronto in the 2024 NBA draft. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 37.6% from the floor and 34.1% from three-point range as a freshman for the Baylor Bears last year. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the year.
The injury means Toronto will be without two guards when training camp begins as Bruce Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks following surgery on his right knee. Expect Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji to see extended opportunities in training camp as the Raptors look to solidify their backcourt options alongside Immanuel Quickley.
Toronto will enter training camp with a full roster of 21 players including three players on two-way contract, two player on Exhibit 10 contracts, and Jahmi'us Ramsey and Bruno Fernando on standard non-guaranteed minimum contracts.
If Walter is ready for the start of the season, Toronto may opt to play it slow with the 6-foot-5 shooting guard and let Walter begin the year with the Raptors 905 in the G League.