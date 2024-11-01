Raptors Share Game Status for Rookie 1st Round Pick
Ja'Kobe Walter well make his NBA debut.
The Toronto Raptors first-round pick has been given the final go-ahead to play Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following an AC joint injury that has sidelined Walter since before training camp. Walter had previously been listed as questionable to play.
The Raptors will take it slow with Walter as they ramp him up this season. He'll slide into a bench role, backing up Gradey Dick as another shooting guard for Toronto alongside Jamison Battle.
"Any opportunity he can (get) to be with a team, to step on the floor, to play, to get some video footage of what it looks like to be on NBA court is going to be amazing for him," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Friday of Walter's debut. "It's going to help his development."
Toronto will, however, remain without Immanuel Quickley continues to tend to a pelvic injury he suffered in the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley is also expected to miss Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk who all remain out for the Raptors as well.
The Lakers have upgraded D'Angelo Russell to available despite lower back soreness he had previously been tending to. Anthony Davis is expected to play through right hip soreness that saw him pop up on the injury report as probable. Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have both been ruled out.
Former Raptors center Christian Koloko is away from the team on G League assignment as he works his way back from a blood clotting issue that sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 season.;