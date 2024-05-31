Mock Draft: Raptors Nab G League Forward Possibly Sliding Down Draft Boards
Tyler Smith checks a ton of boxes for the Toronto Raptors.
The organization was pretty clear with its intentions to add size earlier this offseason. After moving on from Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa, Toronto has found itself without much depth on the wings. Yes, Scottie Barnes and to some extent RJ Barrett can fill those roles, but in the modern NBA wing players who can shoot are a valuable commodity.
That's why Smith, who ESPN has projected to be selected by the Raptors at No. 31 in their latest mock draft, is such a fascinating prospect. The 6-foot-9 forward is one of the few prospects in this draft who pairs impressive size thanks in part to his 7-foot-1 wingspan with three-point shooting potential.
Smith didn't necessarily put up crazy numbers in the G League this past year, but the 19-year-old averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 36% on 161 three-pointers for the Ignite. That said, Smith only shot 73.2% from the free-throw line this past year and hadn't been a particularly effective three-point shooter while playing at Overtime Elite.
He's not an offensive playmaker, per se, but Smith has shown an ability to work in the post and can play a bit as a small-ball center working the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop thanks to his offensive versatility.
Defensively the picture isn't quite as pretty.
Smith doesn't have the physicality to take on bigger players and struggles as an on-ball defender when forced onto the perimeter. There's room for development and he shouldn't necessarily be a bad defender if he works on that side of the ball, but it'll take some time to get him to even a passable level on the court.
For Toronto, Smith would be an upside play. He fills a need as a shooting forward who would fit nicely alongside Scottie Barnes, but it'll likely require some G League development before Smith sees significant playing time with the Raptors.
Smith's range seems to be somewhere between Toronto's two picks. He likely won't go as high as No. 19 but it also wouldn't be surprising to see him off the board by the time the second round rolls around. If he is there, the Raptors may want to swing for the fences with a real boom-or-bust type of player.