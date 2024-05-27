Clippers Said to Be Interested in Another Former Raptors Legend
The Los Angeles Clippers appear to have their eyes on Kyle Lowry.
At this point, Los Angeles' love affair with members of that 2018-19 Toronto Raptors championship team has almost become comical. Los Angeles signed Kawhi Leonard immediately following Toronto's championship. Serge Ibaka joined Leonard the following year and in 2022 the Clippers traded for Norman Powell.
Lowry may be the next player to join that list, according to Marc Stein. The 38-year-old point guard is one of a few backup guards alongside Chris Paul that Los Angeles is expected to kick the tires on this offseason.
The former Raptors legend took a step back this year. He began the year as a starter for the Miami Heat but fell out of the first unit and was eventually traded to the Charlotte Hornets before the trade deadline. Charlotte looked to move Lowry, but eventually the Hornets opted to for a buyout.
Lowry played the final 23 games of the year with the Philadelphia 76ers under former Raptors coach Nick Nurse. For the season, he averaged just 8.1 points per game, the lowest number since his rookie season.
Despite his dip in performance, Lowry said he has no imminent plans to retire this summer. He plans to be back next season before he'll eventually sign a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors when his time does eventually come.
Paul is also set to be an unrestricted free agent after one season with the Golden State Warriors this past year.