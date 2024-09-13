Raptors Great Vince Carter to be Introduced to Hall of Fame By Two NBA Legends
Vince Carter will be heading into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month with the help of two former NBA legends.
The Toronto Raptors icon will be introduced by Julius "Dr. J" Erving and Tracy McGrady as he heads into the Hall next month, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week.
McGrady and Carter are second cousins once removed and briefly played together for two seasons in Toronto before McGrady eventually left for the Orlando Magic in the summer of 2000. In an interview with the Toronto Star, McGrady previously said he regretted leaving Toronto because in hindsight he thinks the Raptors could have contended for a championship if he stuck around to see Carter flourish with the Raptors.
Erving was the NBA's first-ever dunk contest champion and will honor Carter as one of the league's most iconic acrobats and high-flying dunkers. Carter won the 2000 dunk contest in what is widely regarded as one of the most impressive dunk performances in league history.
Toronto has yet to announce plans this season to honor Carter, but it's expected the organization will do something to celebrate one of the franchise's most legendary players. The Brooklyn Nets, formerly New Jersey Nets, are honoring Carter by retiring his jersey after his five seasons in New Jersey.
Carter headlines the 2024 class that'll see Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan, and Charles Smith all be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass. on October 12-13.