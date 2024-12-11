Two Former Raptors Legends Buy Ownership Stake of Buffalo Bills
Two of the greatest Toronto Raptors in NBA history are now officially NFL team owners. Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady have finalized the purchase of a minority stake in the Buffalo Bills, marking a significant entry into NFL ownership for the two Hall of Famers.
The move is part of a broader transaction that sees Carter, McGrady, former Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore, and Gridiron Capital managing partner Tom Burger combine forces to secure a 10.6% stake in the Bills. Private equity firm Arctos Partners also acquired an additional 10% share. Despite the changes, team owners Terry and Kim Pegula will maintain control with a majority stake of more than 79% in the franchise, per the Associated Press.
This acquisition solidifies Carter and McGrady’s presence in the growing trend of former athletes becoming stakeholders in major sports franchises. The NFL has seen a recent wave of high-profile athletes, such as Tom Brady with the Las Vegas Raiders, entering the ownership space.
With this deal, Carter and McGrady are not just expanding their post-NBA business portfolios—they're cementing a legacy as two of the most prominent athlete-owners in professional sports. Their ties to Toronto, the Raptors, and now the Bills position them as key figures in the cross-sport ownership trend.
For Bills fans, the presence of two Hall of Fame NBA legends in the ownership group adds even more star power to a franchise that has seen a resurgence on the field in recent years. As Buffalo eyes a potential Super Bowl run in the coming seasons, Carter and McGrady will now have a front-row seat—not as spectators, but as stakeholders.