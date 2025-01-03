Raptors Likely to Adjust Roster in Coming Days for Added Flexibility
The roster churn is coming.
Starting Sunday, NBA teams can begin signing free agents to 10-day contracts, targeting intriguing G League prospects with potential long-term upside. While the Toronto Raptors currently have a full 15-man roster and can’t take advantage of this opportunity just yet, that is expected to change soon.
Toronto is likely to part ways with Bruno Fernando before Jan. 7. The 26-year-old center has been on a non-guaranteed contract since the start of the season, and the Raptors must waive him by Tuesday to avoid a financial penalty with his contract set to become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10.
The Raptors have a history of using 10-day contracts strategically. Last season, they signed six players to 10-day deals, including three from their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.
This year, Canadian forward Eugene Omoruyi is a strong candidate for a call-up from the 905. The 6-foot-6 Omoruyi has impressed, averaging 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over 12 games while showcasing impactful two-way play.
Former Raptors guard Jahmi'us Ramsey could also be in the mix. The 23-year-old signed two 10-day deals with Toronto last season and attended training camp with the team earlier this season. He has since returned to the Oklahoma City Blue.
If the Raptors prioritize frontcourt depth after parting with Fernando, 22-year-old 7-footer Ibou Badji and 7-foot-5 big man Jamarion Sharp, 23, are among the G League’s standout centers this season. Reggie Perry, a 24-year-old, 6-foot-8 forward who previously played for Raptors 905 and now suits up for the Greensboro Swarm, is another versatile option.