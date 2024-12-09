Raptors Veteran Likely to Be Trade Candidate After Losing Rotation Spot
Chris Boucher has been here before.
It was only a season ago that Boucher found himself on the outside looking in as the Toronto Raptors retooled their roster and philosophy. A shift toward a new era under head coach Darko Rajaković came with an emphasis on player development, positional flexibility, and experimentation. For a 31-year-old veteran like Boucher, that meant fewer guaranteed minutes and an uncertain role.
That isn’t to say Boucher’s value to the team has vanished. Far from it. He played in 50 games last season and has been a consistent presence in each of Toronto's first 23 games this year. But as the Raptors slowly regain health, Boucher once again finds himself caught in the numbers game — an odd man out in a rotation that prioritizes younger players and evolving lineups.
“We talked about it a couple days ago that there might be some situations that he's going to be in and out of rotation,” Rajaković said after Boucher received a DNP-CD (Did Not Play-Coach’s Decision) against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. “He's a professional. He did a great job. He's always staying ready.”
Staying ready has been a hallmark of Boucher's career. He is the most prolific bench scorer in Raptors history. His 2,983 points off the bench are over a thousand more than Terrence Ross, who sits second on the franchise’s all-time list. It's a testament to Boucher's consistency and staying power within the organization.
“He's always proactive, trying to put extra work in,” Rajaković said. “I think he's doing really good job for us this season. But we're gonna take a look at different lineups and give different opportunities for different guys.”
At this point, a divorce feels inevitable.
Toronto explored trade options for Boucher last season, but with two years left on his contract, suitors were scarce. This season, things could be different. Boucher is in the final year of his deal, earning $10.8 million — a digestible contract for playoff contenders looking to bolster their bench.
His production should have appeal. Boucher is averaging 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season, providing his trademark blend of hustle, rebounding, and shot-blocking. He’s one of the rare defenders with a knack for blocking three-point attempts — a uniquely valuable skill in today’s NBA. His ability to play as a small-ball center or as a long, disruptive forward adds to his versatility.
With the February trade deadline looming and trade restrictions on certain players set to lift in the coming days, Boucher’s name is likely to resurface in rumors. He’s been here before, his name floated in talks as the Raptors navigate their ongoing retool. But this time, the circumstances feel different.
Last season, a trade didn’t materialize. This time, it feels inevitable.